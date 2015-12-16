SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 17 Central banks in Australia and New Zealand will be among those welcoming higher U.S. interest rates, hoping it will help weaken their stubbornly high currencies.

Both the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) already have interest rates at record lows so are reluctant to cut further for fear of stoking what many think are housing market bubbles.

Instead, they want the economic stimulus to come from lower exchange rates and are counting on the U.S. Federal Reserve to do the job for them.

As widely expected, the Fed delivered a long-awaited hike in U.S. interest rates - its first in nearly a decade. It also made clear the move was a tentative beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle.

The jury is still out on whether this small step toward normalising policy will be enough to sustain the greenback, and in turn weigh on the Aussie and kiwi.

"What concerns me is we've spent all year debating when the Fed is going to move. So, in a lot of ways, any currency move is already priced in," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Indeed, the greenback firmed only slightly in the wake of the Fed's move, perhaps a sign that investors are reluctant to quickly re-establish long dollar positions.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars have already bounced back strongly this quarter, pulling away from their lowest levels in over six years.

The kiwi rallied nearly 6 percent and was close to 68 U.S. cents much to the chagrin of RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler, who last week said the bounce was unhelpful and that "further depreciation would be appropriate".

His comments fell on deaf ears as investors bought the currency after latching onto the fact that the Dec. 10 rate cut could be the RBNZ's last this cycle.

Likewise, the Aussie has risen by about 3 percent this quarter and was last above 72 U.S. cents, off the low of just under 69 cents set in September.

This means further policy action by the RBA and RBNZ may ultimately be needed to weaken their currencies and help offset big falls in prices of commodities such as iron ore and dairy - top export earners for Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

At the very least, both central banks may be forced to keep rates at historic lows for longer.

New Zealand's 2.5 percent cash rate is still the highest among developed countries, while Australia is not far off at 2.0 percent - very attractive levels for those chasing yield in a world of near zero or negative rates.

RBA Governor Glenn Stevens noted there was still strong foreign demand for Australian assets.

"It may be that the Fed, making a start on normalisation - perhaps this will change - I don't know - but thus far there has been considerable demand for those assets on the part of quite a range of foreign investors," he said in a newspaper interview earlier in the week.

Stevens still hopes the Aussie will fall further in sympathy with commodity prices. (Reporting by Ian Chua and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Leslie Adler)