Dec 16 Rising U.S. interest rates could cut into
car makers' profit margins over the next year and eventually
take some of the steam out of auto sales and car loans, analysts
say.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its overnight
lending rate on Wednesday for the first time since 2006, and
economists predict another three to four hikes by the end of
2016.
As soon as the central bank tightens, higher rates will make
it more expensive for companies like Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co and their finance arms to fund
themselves in the bond markets. They will struggle to pass many
of those extra costs on to consumers because of competitive
pressure.
U.S. banks, in contrast, will not likely face higher funding
costs after the Fed raises rates once or twice,
which will allow them to keep the rates they charge on auto
loans more or less unchanged. To compete, auto makers will
likely have to keep their rates similarly low, which will
squeeze their margins on loans.
"Is it going to impact the margins for auto makers because
their funding costs are rising slightly? I think it certainly
will," said Michael Yoshikami, CEO of Destination Management,
which oversees $1.5 billion in assets.
For consumers, even if auto loan rates rise a percentage
point, demand for cars and trucks should stay strong, lending
executives say. On a $30,000 loan, a 1-percentage-point rate
increase translates to an extra $16 per month in interest
payments for the average consumer, said Pete deLongchamps, vice
president of financial services at auto dealer chain Group 1
Automotive.
Over time, higher rates could slow the recent torrid demand
for new cars. U.S. car and truck sales are on pace for a record
year in 2015.
Consumers are "more buying a payment than they are buying a
car price," said Mark Wakefield, a consultant with AlixPartners.
"It's not like consumers are going to be able to turn around
tomorrow and afford significantly higher payments."
A spokeswoman for Ford said even with higher rates, the auto
maker expects little immediate impact on sales.
"We believe the Fed will raise rates gradually, so any
near-term impact on sales would be minimal," she wrote in an
email.
A spokeswoman for GM's financing unit declined to comment.
