BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
DHAKA, March 15 Bangladesh's central bank governor Atiur Rahman said on Tuesday he was prepared to resign after $81 million was stolen from the bank in one of the largest cyber heists in history.
"I am ready to resign for the sake of the nation," Rahman told reporters in Dhaka. "My resignation letter is ready and I will step down if the prime minister wants."
Unknown hackers breached the computer systems of Bangladesh Bank and transferred $81 million from its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to casinos in the Philippines between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.