DHAKA, March 19 Bangladesh has formally sought
assistance from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to
track down the cyber crooks who stole $81 million from its
central bank's U.S. account, the interior minister said on
Saturday.
Unknown hackers breached the computer systems of Bangladesh
Bank in early February and attempted to steal $951 million from
its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which it
uses for international settlements.
Some attempted transfers were blocked, but $81 million was
transferred to accounts in the Philippines in one of the largest
cyber heists in history.
The central bank governor resigned on Tuesday, as details
emerged in the Philippines that $30 million of the money was
delivered in cash to a casino junket operator in Manila, while
the rest went to two casinos.
"We sought the FBI's assistance when a group of FBI met with
me for investigating the central bank heist last month,"
Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Reuters.
An U.S. embassy official in Dhaka told Reuters Washington
stood ready to assist the government of Bangladesh in its
investigation.
A senior police official involved in the investigation said
that an FBI team was expected to visit the Criminal
Investigation Department (CID) of police in Dhaka on Sunday. The
CID was also coordinating with Interpol to track down the
perpetrators.
"We are trying to find out what type of security there was,
what safety measures were taken, and how the thieves penetrated
the fire wall," he said.
The chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the largest
opposition party said on Saturday that if elected they would
ensure real autonomy for the central bank.
"There will be no interference or influence from the
political party," Begum Khaleda Zia said at a party conference.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Ros Russell)