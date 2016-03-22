By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, March 22
DHAKA, March 22 Bangladesh's central bank has
hired a lawyer in the United States for a potential lawsuit
against the New York Federal Reserve after unknown hackers stole
$81 million from its account with the U.S. bank, an internal
report said.
In one of the largest cyber heists in history, the hackers
breached the computer systems of Bangladesh Bank (BB) in early
February and succeeded in issuing instructions to the New York
Fed to transfer $81 million to accounts in the Philippines.
The hackers also tried to move $20 million to an obscure
non-profit entity based in Sri Lanka but that transaction was
halted because they misspelt the recipient's name.
The heist has prompted the resignation of Bangladesh's
central bank governor, Atiur Rahman, and the U.S. Federal Bureau
of Investigation (FBI) is now helping the country to track down
the cyber crooks.
BB said in an incident report dated March 13 that it had
been the subject of a sophisticated cyber-attack in which 35
payment instructions were issued to the New York Fed. Of those
the U.S. bank blocked 30 while allowing the rest to go through.
"We view this as a major lapse on the part of FRB NY," BB
said in the report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
It said the bank was considering "preparing the ground to
make a legitimate claim for the loss of funds against the FRB NY
through a legal process".
A source at the central bank confirmed the authenticity of
the report.
The New York Fed has said it followed normal procedures in
allowing the transfer of the funds and that there was no
evidence that its own systems had been compromised.
Bangladesh police are still collecting information from the
central bank's computer systems to determine who was behind the
heist. In its report, BB said it was pursuing all avenues to
recover the money.
In Sri Lanka, a court has imposed a travel ban on six
directors of the Shalika Foundation to which the hackers
transferred money, a lawyer said on Tuesday.
The transfer of $20 million, ostensibly for a rural
electrification project, was held up because the hackers had
spelt the entity as Shalika "Fandation".
Shalika, based near the capital Colombo, is headed by Hagoda
Gamage Shalika Perera and her residential address was also given
as the firm's address. Calls to her and another director went
unanswered.
