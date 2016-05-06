MANILA May 6 Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said it has accepted the resignation of its president, Lorenzo Tan, even as it cleared the official of any liabilities in connection with the $81-million money laundering scandal.

The resignation of Tan took effect on Friday.

RCBC is at the centre of a Senate investigation into a cyber heist in which $81 million was stolen from the Bangladesh central bank's account at the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of New York and allegedly deposited in the Philippine bank. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Tom Hogue)