* Officials suspect an elaborately planned laundering scheme
* $50 million split between a casino resort and a gaming
firm
* CCTV camera wasn't functioning when funds withdrawn from
bank
* Casinos not covered by Philippines' anti-money laundering
laws
By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, March 15 More than $30 million of the
money hackers stole from the Bangladesh central bank's account
at the New York Fed was delivered in cash to a Chinese casino
junket operator in Manila, officials told a Philippines Senate
hearing on Tuesday.
A further $50 million was split between a casino resort and
a gaming firm in the Philippines, where bank accounts that first
received the funds were opened in 2015 as part of what officials
now believe was an elaborately planned laundering scheme.
"Our money trail ended up at the casinos," Julia Bacay Abad,
executive director of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, told
the open hearing.
She said her agency had frozen 44 accounts connected to the
case and had requested assistance from the United States'
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Teofisto Guingona, head of the Senate's anti-corruption
committee, told Reuters ahead of the hearing that cash
deliveries were made to an ethnic Chinese man over several days
from a foreign exchange broker.
These were made up of 600 million pesos ($12.87 million) and
around $18 million, which meant the junket operator would have
received a haul made up of at least 780,000 banknotes.
The details shine a partial light on what happened after
last month's cyber-heist of Bangladesh Bank's account at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which netted hackers more than
$80 million.
The hackers tried to withdraw about $951 million from the
account but the other transactions were blocked after a typo in
one of the instructions raised red flags.
Bangladesh Bank suspects the money was sent to the
Philippines in four tranches and, once there, was diverted to
casinos. It has said it is working with the anti-money
laundering authorities in the Philippines to recover the funds.
"DEAD END"
The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC)
said last week it was investigating $81 million
deposited at one of its branches.
Senator Guingona said the transfers into RCBC were
subsequently consolidated into one account and some of the money
was converted to pesos.
CCTV cameras at the branch were not functioning when the
money was withdrawn, RCBC's anti-money laundering head, Laurinda
Rogero, told the Senate hearing.
The president of a foreign exchange broker called Philrem
Service Corp, Salud Bautista, told the hearing her company was
instructed over the phone by the bank branch manager to transfer
the funds to a man named Weikang Xu and the two casinos.
Guingona, the senator, said Xu was an ethnic Chinese
foreigner but did not know if he was from mainland China.
Bautista said $29 million ended up in an account of Solaire,
a casino resort owned and operated by Bloombery Resorts Corp
. Bloombery is controlled by Enrique Razon, the
Philippines' fifth-richest man in 2015, according to Forbes.
Silverio Benny Tan, corporate secretary of Bloomberry
Resorts, told the hearing that the $29 million was transferred
into a casino account under Xu's name in exchange for 'dead
chips' that can only be cashed in from winnings.
Bautista said a further $21 million went to an account of
Eastern Hawaii Leisure Co., a gaming firm in northern
Philippines. Reuters tried several phone numbers to seek comment
from Eastern Hawaii officials but was unable to reach any.
State prosecutors said a complaint has been lodged by the
Anti-Money Laundering Council against the manager of the RCBC
branch and the holders of accounts into which the money was
originally deposited. A council official told Reuters that more
people were likely to be named.
The branch manager, Maia Santos-Deguito, has denied any
wrongdoing and in an interview with the local ANC TV channel
said she was being used as a scapegoat.
Asked if she gave instructions to Philrem to transfer the
funds, she told the hearing that she would answer all questions
in a closed-door session if given the opportunity.
Senator Guingona said that because casinos are not covered
by the country's anti-money laundering laws it was not clear if
the stolen funds could be recovered.
"The paper trail ends there. That is the problem," he said.
"Right now we are at a dead end."
($1 = 46.6200 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Manuel Mogato;
Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)