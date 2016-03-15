BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
DHAKA, March 15 Bangladesh's central bank governor Atiur Rahman said on Tuesday he had resigned after $81 million was stolen from the bank's account at the New York Fed in one of the largest cyber heists in history.
Rahman told Reuters that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had accepted his resignation.
Unknown hackers breached the computer systems of Bangladesh Bank and transferred $81 million from its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to casinos in the Philippines between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. (Reporting by Serajul Qadir; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.