By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, March 10
A spelling mistake in an online
bank transfer instruction helped prevent a nearly $1 billion
heist last month involving the Bangladesh central bank and the
New York Fed, banking officials said.
Unknown hackers still managed to get away with about $80
million, one of the largest known bank thefts in history.
The hackers breached Bangladesh Bank's systems last month
and stole its credentials for payment transfers, two senior
Bangladesh Bank officials said.
They then bombarded the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
with nearly three dozen requests to move money from the
Bangladesh bank's account there to entities in the Philippines
and Sri Lanka, the officials said.
Four requests to transfer a total of about $81 million to
the Philippines went through, but a fifth, for $20 million, to a
Sri Lankan non-profit organisation got held up because the
hackers misspelled the name of the NGO.
The full name of the non-profit could not be learned. But
one of the officials said the hackers misspelled "foundation" in
the NGO's name as "fandation", prompting a routing bank,
Deutsche Bank, to seek clarification from the Bangladesh central
bank, which stopped the transaction.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
At the same time the unusually high number of payment
instructions and the transfer requests to private entities - as
opposed to other banks - made the Fed suspicious, which also
alerted the Bangladeshis, the officials said.
The details of how the hacking came to light and was stopped
before it did more damage have not been previously reported.
Bangladesh Bank has billions of dollars in a current account
with the Fed, which it uses for international settlements.
The transactions that got stopped totalled between $850
million and $870 million, one of the officials said.
Last year, Russian computer security company Kaspersky Lab
said a multinational gang of cyber criminals had stolen as much
as $1 billion from as many as 100 financial institutions around
the world in about two years.
Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's son Qusay took $1 billion
from Iraq's central bank on the orders of his father on the day
before coalition forces began bombing the country in 2003,
American and Iraqi officials have said. In 2007, guards at the
Dar Es Salaam bank in Baghdad made off with $282 million.
MONEY RECOVERED
Bangladesh Bank has said it has recovered part of the money
that was stolen, and is working with anti-money laundering
authorities in the Philippines to try to recover the rest of the
funds.
The recovered funds refer to the Sri Lanka transfer, which
got stopped, one of the officials said.
The dizzying, global reach of the heist underscores the
growing threat of cyber crime and how hackers can find weak
links in even the most secure computer networks to steal money
and wreak havoc.
More than a month after the attack, Bangladeshi officials
are scrambling to trace the money, shore up security and
identify weaknesses in their systems. They said there is little
hope of ever catching the hackers, and it could take months
before the money is recovered, if at all.
Security experts said the perpetrators had deep knowledge of
the Bangladeshi institution's internal workings, likely gained
by spying on bank workers.
The Bangladesh government, meanwhile, is blaming the Fed for
not stopping the transactions earlier.
Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith told reporters on
Tuesday that the country may resort to suing the Fed to recover
the money.
"The Fed must take responsibility," the minister said.
The New York Fed has said that its systems were not breached
and that it has been working with the Bangladesh central bank
since the incident occurred.
The hacking of Bangladesh Bank happened sometime between
Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, over the Bangladeshi weekend, which falls on
a Friday, the officials said. The bank's offices were shut for
the holiday.
Initially, the central bank was not sure if their system had
been breached, but then cyber security experts, brought from the
outside to investigate, found hacker "footprints" that suggested
their system had been compromised, the officials said.
These experts could also tell that the attack originated
from outside Bangladesh, they said. The bank is still looking
into how they got into the system and an internal investigation
is also continuing, they said.
The bank suspects money sent to the Philippines was further
diverted to casinos there, the officials said.
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, which oversees the
gaming industry there, said it has launched an investigation.
The country's anti-money laundering authority is also working on
the case.
