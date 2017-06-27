WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday fined Bank of New York Mellon $3 million for overstating its capital ratios after an error in how it measured the risks in a portfolio of assets.

The error occurred in 2010 after a rules-change in how Wall Street would measure the risk of investments and how much capital it had to hold against possible losses, the Fed said in a statement.

Bank of New York is now in compliance, the Fed reported. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker)