(Repeats with no changes to text)
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Once the Federal Reserve
starts lifting interest rates off the floor, banks will get a
nice boost to their profits, but depositors will not get much
benefit.
The Fed, which has long telegraphed its intention to end its
seven-year experiment with zero rates, may start raising rates
as soon as Thursday.
Whenever it does, banks can begin charging more for many loans,
while they will not be in a rush to pay much more for deposits.
With the Fed having slashed interest rates and injected
trillions of dollars into the economy since the financial
crisis, banks have far more deposits than they consider
necessary and are fine if some disappointed savers take their
money elsewhere. Lenders are usually slow to lift the deposit
rates, but because they are awash in money from depositors, they
can take it particularly slow this time around.
Charging more on loans without paying much more for deposits
will help the bottom line at most banks. Analysts at Morgan
Stanley said 37 of 44 U.S. banks they cover expect to earn more
if interest rates go up. For example, Bank of America Corp
estimated that a 1 percentage point rise in short-term
interest rates would bring it an extra $2.4 billion in pre-tax
profits in the following year. Citigroup Inc put the
annual windfall at $1.9 billion.
The boon for banks at the expense of depositors underscores
how the Fed's recent policies have created winners and losers.
Record-low lending rates and some $3.6 trillion in cash
injections from the Fed have helped a wave of corporate mergers
and leveraged buyouts, stemmed the mortgage crisis and boosted
stock markets. But the loose monetary policy also squeezed
savers, particularly pensioners who rely on bonds and bank
accounts for their income.
"It has effectively been a massive wealth transfer from
retirees and others savers into the pockets of indebted
Americans," said Greg McBride, a financial analyst at
bankrate.com.
Banks have profited from being the middlemen in that
transfer and now it may still be quite a stretch before savers
can feel any relief.
"Savers have been short-changed by low rates," said banking
analyst David Hendler of Viola Risk Advisors.
Bank executives say depositors tend to think about switching
to other banks or alternative low-risk investments once they see
someone offering one extra percentage point in interest income.
That time could be more than a year off, given that the Fed has
not even taken its first step and many traders expect it to hold
off until next month or December.
MORE COMPETITION, JUST NOT NOW
The good news is that when that time comes, competition for
depositors could heat up quickly because of new capital rules
adopted since the financial crisis, which force banks to rely
more than before on funding from deposits by individuals.
Technological changes since the last 2004-2006 tightening
cycle, including the rise of mobile banking apps, also make it
easier for savers to compare rates and move money faster from
one account to another.
In that last cycle, banks raised deposit rates by 0.46
percent of the 4.25 percentage points that the Fed lifted its
rate. This time they could pass on closer to 0.49 percent of the
Fed's eventual increase, according to an estimate by Novantas,
which advises banks on deposits.
Bank executives say it is difficult to work out when savers
might start thinking about taking their money elsewhere, but
believe time, for now, is on their side.
Low inflation, falling global commodity prices and moderate
economic growth suggest that any Fed tightening cycle is likely
to be very measured and slow. Most investors expect at most one
or two quarter-point rate hikes between now and July 2016,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch tracking rate expectations
in the futures market.
With the Fed having kept rates near zero since late 2008,
rates on many short-term investments, such as money market funds
have been close to nothing, and banks have also been flooded
with cash that had nowhere else to go. Today deposits exceed
loans outstanding by 40 percent compared with about 9 percent at
the start of the last tightening cycle in 2004, a cushion
approaching $75 billion that banks might whittle down before
starting to worry how to fund loans on their books.
For consumers, rates on deposits remain pitifully low. On
average, banks have offered less than 0.25 percent of annual
interest on six-month certificates of deposits since August
2011, according to data compiled by BankRate.com. The rate was
down to 0.17 percent earlier this month, compared with 3.63
percent in April 2007 when the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate
was at its last peak of 5.25 percent.
The last time the Federal Reserve began raising rates, in
June 2004, it was 90 days before banks paid consumers higher
rates for their basic savings accounts, said Dan Geller, who
tracks the outlook for deposits at Analyticom.
It took 10 months for banks to pay even 0.2 percentage
points more on so-called money market deposit accounts and by
then the Fed's rate was up 1.75 percentage points.
"It will probably be much longer" this time before banks pay
more Geller said, given how high deposit levels are.
(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Dan Wilchins and Tomasz
Janowski)