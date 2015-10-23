WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve
Board said on Friday it would meet on Oct. 30 to discuss a
proposed rule on the loss-absorbing capacity of big globally
active banks, and a final rule on capital requirements for
uncleared swaps.
The Fed said the proposed rule would also cover long-term
debt and clean holding company requirements for both U.S. global
systemically important banks and the U.S. intermediate holding
companies of big foreign banks.
It said the meeting would be held at 2:30 p.m. ET.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bernadette Baum)