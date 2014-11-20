(Adds details, Dudley remarks, background on hearing)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve said
on Thursday it has launched a review of how it oversees major
banks, calling on its inspector general to help with the probe
after a series of critical reports.
Separate studies to be undertaken by the Fed's
Washington-based Board of Governors and its Office of Inspector
General are meant to ensure that "divergent views" about the
state of large banks are adequately aired.
The reviews will determine whether frontline supervisors and
other officials at the regional Federal Reserve banks, as well
as at the board level, "receive the information needed to ensure
consistent and sound supervisory decisions," the Fed said in a
press release.
That includes being made aware of "divergent views" about a
bank's operations, a reference to criticism that supervisors at
the Fed's regional banks have sometimes suppressed the views of
staff members considered too critical of the banks they examine.
The issue will be the focus of a Senate Banking committee
hearing on Friday that features New York Fed President William
Dudley as the chief witness.
Several Fed regional banks are involved in supervising the
country's 15 largest financial institutions, including Citigroup
and Bank of America, that generally have more than
$50 billion in assets.
But the New York Fed in particular has come under fire for
being lax with the banks it oversees and for not reacting
forcefully enough in the run-up to the 2007-2009 financial
crisis.
A recent inspector general's report said supervision at the
New York Fed was hampered by the loss of key personnel and an
inadequate plan for succession into important positions. Secret
recordings made by former New York Fed supervisor Carmen Segarra
also portrayed the bank as cozy with major institutions like
Goldman Sachs.
In testimony prepared for the Senate hearing but released on
Thursday afternoon, Dudley said "it is undeniable that banking
supervisors could have done better in their prudential oversight
of the financial system" in advance of the financial crisis.
But changes made since then, including increased capital
requirements and improved supervision, have made the system
safer, he said.
Lawmakers in Congress have proposed legislation to tighten
their oversight of the central bank, including a bill to make
the New York Fed chief a presidential appointment requiring
Senate confirmation.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)