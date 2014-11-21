* Senator Warren calls for "change ... from the top"
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 New York Federal Reserve Bank
President William Dudley came under fire on Friday from
Democratic senators who blasted the bank for lax oversight of
major financial institutions.
"Is there a cultural problem at the New York Fed? I think
the evidence suggests that there is," said Massachusetts
Democrat Elizabeth Warren, a frequent critic of the big banks
who is seen as a possible 2016 presidential candidate.
"Change has to come from the top," she added. "Either you
need to fix it Mr. Dudley or we have to get someone who will."
The heated questioning at a Senate hearing suggested
potential support for a proposal to make the New York Fed
chief's job a presidential appointee - one of a number of ideas
for reforming the Fed that may be debated in the coming months.
The New York Fed is the most powerful of the U.S. central
bank's 12 regional branches. It acts as the Fed's eyes and ears
on Wall Street and regulates many of the largest banks. In
addition, its president has a permanent vote on monetary policy,
while other Fed bank chiefs rotate in and out of voting spots.
No Republicans attended the hearing before the Senate
Banking Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer
Protection, but Democrats on the panel pushed Dudley hard on
what they argued were lapses in oversight of several large
institutions, including JPMorgan and Dudley's former
employer, Goldman Sachs.
"Troubling reports suggest that it is back to business as
usual at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York," Ohio Democrat
Sherrod Brown said as he kicked off the hearing.
Dudley, a former Goldman Sachs partner, said he agreed
"regulatory capture" - the idea that a regulator could become
too close to a bank, clouding their judgment - was a constant
concern, but he argued the Fed had improved its oversight
markedly since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
He said, however, that he was open to stricter rules against
Fed regulators taking jobs in the banking industry, particularly
with institutions they supervised. Current "revolving door" laws
prevent such job shifts only in some cases and only for a year.
"A legitimate question is whether you should make the
standards tighter," perhaps by applying it to more supervisors
and for a longer period of time, Dudley said.
But he otherwise staunchly defended the New York Fed in a
calm but insistent manner through nearly 1-1/2 hours of
testimony.
The questioning delved into cases raised in recordings made
secretly by former New York Fed examiner Carmen Segarra and
aired in recent news reports. Dudley argued that all of those
cases were properly vetted.
The portions of the tapes aired in public, which portray
Segarra as squelched in her criticism of Goldman Sachs, were not
necessarily reflective of how she was treated at the New York
Fed, he said.
Dudley said the central bank had "made significant changes
to the substance and process of supervision," including
establishment of a centralized committee to oversee the
supervision of the 15 largest U.S. financial institutions, which
account for more than $50 billion in assets.
The Fed's Board of Governors on Thursday announced a review
of its oversight of large banks, an apparent attempt to preempt
some of the congressional criticism. The study will include a
specific look on whether contrary views are encouraged.
