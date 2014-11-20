By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve has
launched a review of how it oversees major banks, calling on its
inspector general to help with the probe after a series of
critical reports.
Separate studies to be carried about by the Fed's
Washington-based Board of Governors and its Office of Inspector
General are meant to ensure that "divergent views" about the
state of large banks are adequately aired.
The reviews will determine whether officials at the regional
Federal Reserve banks as well as at the board level "receive the
information needed to ensure consistent and sound supervisory
decisions," including being made aware of "material matters that
required reconciliation of divergent views," the Fed said in a
statement.
