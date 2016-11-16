LONDON Nov 16 The election of Donald Trump as
the next U.S. president could signal a period of heightened
pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease its accommodative
stance, Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley told a
banking conference in London on Wednesday.
"You'll see political pressure on the Fed to be much less
accommodative...influence on the Fed is going to be a
significant consequence of the election," Staley said at the FT
Banking Summit.
Staley also said that John Taylor, the influential Stanford
University economics professor whose 'Taylor rule' describes how
banks should raise interest rates in response to inflation,
could become the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.
"There's a very tight group within the Republican Party that
believes quantitative easing has run its course," Staley said.
Staley said he did not foresee big rollbacks on banking
regulation, following speculation that President-elect Trump
could reverse parts of the Dodd-Frank legislation governing the
split of banks' commercial and investment banking activities.
