WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. economy kept
growing moderately in the late winter months but rising prices
for gasoline and other energy products were beginning to worry
producers and consumers across the country, the Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday.
"Reports from the 12 Federal Reserve districts indicated
that the economy continued to expand at a modest to moderate
pace from mid-February through late March," the central bank
said in its latest "Beige Book" summary of national activity.
It found several hopeful signs for growth, including steady
hiring and shortages of skilled workers as well as brisk
new-vehicle sales and improving residential real estate markets
but with a strong dose of concern about energy costs.
"Manufacturers in many districts expressed optimism about
near-term growth prospects, but they are somewhat concerned
about rising petroleum prices," the Fed said.
Similarly, while immediate prospects for consumer spending
were seen as bright, "contacts in several districts expressed
concerns that rising gas prices could limit discretionary
spending in the months to come."
The Beige Book, prepared this time by the Cleveland Fed
based on information collected by April 2, has market interest
because it is based on anecdotal reports from business people
from coast to coast and thus reflects real-life conditions.