WASHINGTON, June 6 Economic growth in the United
States picked up over the two prior months and hiring showed
signs of a "modest increase," the Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday.
"Reports from the twelve Federal Reserve Districts suggest
overall economic activity expanded at a moderate pace during the
reporting period from early April to late May," the central bank
said in its latest "Beige Book" summary of national activity.
The Fed's previous Beige Book assessment of the economy,
released on April 11, had painted growth in a more timid light,
describing it as "modest to moderate."
The Beige Book, prepared this time by the Dallas Fed based
on information collected through May 25, has market interest
because it is based on anecdotal reports from business people
from coast to coast and will be used by Fed policymakers at
their next meeting on June 19-20.
"Hiring was steady or showed a modest increase," the Fed
said, matching the language used in its previous assessment.
The Labor Department reported last week that hiring slowed
in May for the fourth straight month, with just 69,000 people
added to payrolls.
That has fueled concerns the U.S. economy is cooling,
although many economists think part of the recent weakness is a
temporary payback for mild weather that boosted hiring over the
winter.
"Economic outlooks remain positive, but contacts were
slightly more guarded in their optimism," the Fed said.
The central bank said inflation pressures appeared to be
modest, in part because energy prices had declined.