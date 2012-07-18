WASHINGTON, July 18 Economic growth in the
United States cooled in June and early July and hiring grew at a
tepid pace in much of the country, the Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday.
"Reports from most of the twelve Federal Reserve districts
indicated that overall economic activity continued to expand at
a modest to moderate pace in June and early July," the central
bank said in its latest "Beige Book" summary of national
activity.
The Fed's previous Beige Book assessment of the economy,
released on June 6, had painted growth in slightly more upbeat
light, describing it as "moderate."
The Beige Book, prepared this time by the Atlanta Fed based
on information collected through July 9, has market interest
because it is based on anecdotal reports from business people
from coast to coast and will be used by Fed policymakers at
their next meeting on July 31-Aug. 1.
"Employment levels improved at a tepid pace for most
districts," the Fed said.
In its previous assessment, the Fed said hiring was steady
or increasing moderately.
Many economists now think economic growth slowed in the
second quarter, perhaps sharply. The pace of hiring in the
United States slowed sharply during the period, as did growth in
factory output. Retail sales have also flagged in recent months.
The Fed found businesses were still optimistic about the
economy, but some companies were holding back on hiring because
they were unsure about the future of government policies on
taxes and spending.
"Overall, districts reported that their contacts remained
cautiously optimistic," the Fed said.
The central bank said inflation pressures appeared to be
modest, in part because of modest wage pressures.