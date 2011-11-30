By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday the U.S. economy grew moderately in recent weeks but
hiring remained anemic and housing activity impaired.
Information collected in the Beige Book survey of economic
conditions around the central bank's 12 districts before Nov.
18 also showed inflation remained subdued and some cost
pressures have eased.
This might give the central bank room to ease monetary
policy further if growth weakens at the start of next year, a
fear that has been exacerbated by ongoing turmoil in Europe.
For now, the report confirmed a long-standing trend in the
recovery: the expansion remains firmly in place, but underlying
conditions are too weak to bring down a 9 percent jobless
rate.
"Overall economic activity increased at a slow to moderate
pace since the previous report across all Federal Reserve
Districts except St. Louis, which reported a decline in
economic activity," the Fed.
The Fed said manufacturing activity expanded across most of
the nation, while bank lending increased slightly from the
previous report, released in late October.
Housing, which continues to reel after a five-year slump,
remained a sore spot. The Fed described real estate activity as
"sluggish" and the commercial property market as "lackluster."
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of
just 2 percent in the third quarter. With Europe's financial
debacle intensifying, some economists worry the ripple effects
could threaten the U.S. recovery, as almost happened last
summer.
Global central banks on Wednesday announced a fresh
coordinated effort to provide market liquidity in an effort to
ease funding strains in the European banking system.
The report was prepared by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve
Bank to help policymakers on their next policy meeting, which
will take place on Dec. 13.
While no further easing action is expected then, most U.S.
primary dealer banks polled by Reuters earlier this month
believe the Fed will ease monetary policy further in coming
months.
On Tuesday, Fed Vice Chairman Janet Yellen said the U.S.
central bank had scope for further monetary easing, citing
clearer guidance on the expected path of policy or another
round of bond-buying as possible options.
In response to the financial crisis and deep recession of
2007-2009, the Fed slashed interest rates to effectively zero
and engaged in an unprecedented bout of bond-buying totaling
some $2.3 trillion.