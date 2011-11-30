WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday the U.S. economy is growing moderately but said
hiring remains anemic and housing activity impaired.
The central bank's Beige Book survey of economic conditions
around the Fed's 12 districts also showed price pressures
remained subdued and some cost pressures eased.
"Overall economic activity increased at a slow to moderate
pace since the previous report across all Federal Reserve
Districts except St. Louis, which reported a decline in
economic activity," the Fed said in a statement.