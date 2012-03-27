WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke just will not stop talking.

On Tuesday, just hours after giving his third of four lectures to college students in Washington, Bernanke will give an interview with ABC News network to be aired at 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT).

Public appearances have become an almost daily occurrence for Bernanke lately, quite a dramatic shift for a central bank head that until April of last year had never held a press conference.

The heavy media blitz suggests the Fed is making a concerted effort to burnish its public image, battered by the financial crisis and recession.

Bernanke sent global stock markets sharply higher on Monday when, by downplaying the recent decline in unemployment, he hinted at the possibility that the Fed might still deliver another round of monetary stimulus later in the year.

