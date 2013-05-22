U.S. fund investors buy into bonds every week of 2017 -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 31 Fund investors binged on bonds during the latest week, sending another $8.1 billion to U.S.-based debt funds that have not recorded a week of withdrawals this year, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States attracted $7.4 billion, while municipal bond funds pulled in $665 million, the trade group said. The rotation to bonds comes as investors have