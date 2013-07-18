China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
For highlights of the question and answer session of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the U.S. economy and monetary policy to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, please see. Bernanke repeated the prepared testimony he delivered on Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.