U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke addresses the National Economists Club annual dinner at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in his first public comments on personal plans after he steps down from the Fed in January, said on Tuesday he will be "writing and speaking" on topics that have consumed his tenure at the U.S. central bank.

"Before I became a policymaker I was an academic, and I worked on a lot of issues which are related to the things I have been doing for the last 11 or so years, such as the role of financial markets and financial stability in the economy," he told the National Economics Club after delivering a speech.

"I look forward to writing and speaking and having a little more time to contemplate some interesting issues," he said.

President Barack Obama has nominated Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen to replace Bernanke when his terms ends on January 31. (Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)