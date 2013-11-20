WASHINGTON Nov 19 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, in his first public comments on personal plans after
he steps down from the Fed in January, said on Tuesday he will
be "writing and speaking" on topics that have consumed his
tenure at the U.S. central bank.
"Before I became a policymaker I was an academic, and I
worked on a lot of issues which are related to the things I have
been doing for the last 11 or so years, such as the role of
financial markets and financial stability in the economy," he
told the National Economics Club after delivering a speech.
"I look forward to writing and speaking and having a little
more time to contemplate some interesting issues," he said.
President Barack Obama has nominated Fed Vice Chair Janet
Yellen to replace Bernanke when his terms ends on Jan. 31.