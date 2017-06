U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies at a Joint Economic Committee hearing on economic outlook and policy on Capitol Hill in Washington June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that a population that better understands financial concepts will help the nation withstand financial shocks.

"Consumers who make informed decisions about financial products and services not only serve their own best interests, but collectively, help promote broader economic activity," he said in prepared remarks to a town hall meeting at the Fed on financial education.

Bernanke did not comment on the outlook for monetary policy or the economy in prepared text.

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Neil Stempleman)