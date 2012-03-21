WASHINGTON, March 21 The following are highlights from the testimony on Wednesday of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The House panel's hearing is on the European debt crisis.

BERNANKE ON ECB PRINTING INFLATIONARY AMOUNTS OF MONEY:

"The ECB has been very clear that they are not going to be financing sovereign debtors. And they have not. Their primary commitment is to the low inflation rate - the 2 percent inflation rate - in the euro. I don't see any necessity or even likelihood that the ECB would print inflationary amounts of money in order to address a sovereign default."

BERNANKE ON DOLLAR REACTING TO INTEREST RATES:

"Our policies are achieving support for the economy without damaging the value of the dollar. Going forward, as the economy strengthens over a period of time, don't know exactly how long, obviously interest rates will go up to some extent. The dollar will react to the change in interest rates. It will react to expectations about growth in the United States. We think that meeting our mandate of maximum employment and price stability is the best way to get a strong dollar in the medium term."

BERNANKE ON DOLLAR STABILITY:

"With respect to the dollar. There are two definitions. One is the value of the dollar in terms of other currencies... There the dollar has been pretty stable. There has not been any real trend in the dollar over the last few years. The other measure of the value of dollar is the inflation rate. And there also, with some exception relating to gas prices, inflation has been low and stable."

BERNANKE ON PREFERRED DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO:

"I think the current levels (of debt) would be sustainable if they were kept more or less constant relative to GDP. That's an important criteria. If we could, over a period of years, get the debt-to-GDP ratio to some level like 75 percent and then over time you could begin to improve on that, I think that would be a much better situation. But as it stands, the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) projections show that, under current law, the debt-to-GDP ratio begins to explode in the next couple of decades."

GEITHNER ON GERMANY'S CURRENCY ADVANTAGE:

"As part of the euro zone, they have benefited quite a bit from that arrangement. First because they have sort of a export market that they have easy access to. And secondly because the euro, which reflects the average of the certain economic strengths of the euro zone, is probably weaker than a Deutsch mark would be. Which means they have something of a currency advantage to some extent in their ability to export."

"They avoided some of the sharp layoffs we saw in the United States and their unemployment remained lower, in fact it is lower today than it was before the crisis. And that in turn meant that their fiscal stresses haven't been quite as great of the United States or some other countries. So they had a number of things supporting their economy."

GEITHNER ON EUROPE'S NEED TO RESTORE GROWTH

"In Greece and Ireland and Portugal...there's really no alternative available to them except to do this mix of very tough reforms across the board. In the other countries in Europe...they have a bit more time and space to bring a bit more care and balance to the path...

"What hurts the United States is a risk of a longer period of weak economic growth in the major economies of Europe and that's why it's so important that as they calm the financial tensions across Europe that they're able to shift some of the attention, some of the focus in Europe to a broader strategy that would make growth stronger across the continent.

BERNANKE ON OIL PRICES:

"From a purely GDP growth perspective, I think higher energy prices would probably slow growth, at least in the short run."

GEITHNER TO REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS (D-MARYLAND) ON TREASURY OFFERING FANNIE MAE, FREDDIE MAC FINANCIAL INCENTIVES FOR PRINCIPAL WRITE-DOWNS:

"There are certain cases where we think there is a pretty strong economic case for principal reduction as part of a strategy to limit the future losses to the GSEs."

"We have been having discussions with him (FHFA's Edward DeMarco) about how to narrow the differences between us. But he will have to make these choices."

"Maybe on this question it will be better for me to come back and talk to you in more detail about it separately. Maybe in a couple of weeks we could give you a better sense about where he is going to come out."