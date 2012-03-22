BRIEF-Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares open at $18.36 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00/share
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares open at $18.36 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00 per share
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. consumer spending is still too weak to ensure a satisfactory rate of economic growth, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Th ursday.
"Right now, in terms of debt and consumption, we're still way low relative to the pattern before the crisis," Bernanke told students in the second of two lectures at The George Washington University. "We lack a source of demand to keep the economy growing."
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares open at $18.36 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00 per share
June 9 European hedge fund manager Brummer & Partners named Ola Paulsson as its chief executive.