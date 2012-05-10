EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON May 10 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the U.S. banking system has made substantial progress toward becoming healthier since the financial crisis but noted there still were problem lending areas.
"Conditions in the banking system -- and the financial sector more broadly -- have improved significantly in the past few years," he told a banking conference in Chicago.
Speaking by teleconference from Washington, he noted that the capital and liquidity position of banks have been strengthened but said home mortgage lending continues to be very tight.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has