WASHINGTON, June 7 Below are highlights from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's prepared testimony on Thursday on the U.S. economic outlook to the congressional Joint Economic Committee.

BERNANKE ON FED READINESS TO ACT:

European policymakers have taken a number of actions to address the crisis, but more will likely be needed to stabilize euro-area banks, calm market fears about sovereign finances, achieve a workable fiscal framework for the euro area, and lay the foundations for long-term economic growth. U.S. banks have greatly improved their financial strength in recent years, as I noted earlier. Nevertheless, the situation in Europe poses significant risks to the U.S. financial system and economy and must be monitored closely. As always, the Federal Reserve remains prepared to take action as needed to protect the U.S. financial system and economy in the event that financial stresses escalate.

BERNANKE ON LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS

But it may also be the case that the larger gains seen late last year and early this year were associated with some catch-up in hiring on the part of employers who had pared their workforces aggressively during and just after the recession.2 If so, the deceleration in employment in recent months may indicate that this catch-up has largely been completed, and, consequently, that more-rapid gains in economic activity will be required to achieve significant further improvement in labor market conditions.

BERNANKE ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

some of the factors that have restrained the recovery persist. Notably, households and businesses still appear quite cautious about the economy. For example, according to surveys, households continue to rate their income prospects as relatively poor and do not expect economic conditions to improve significantly. Similarly, concerns about developments in Europe, U.S. fiscal policy, and the strength and sustainability of the recovery have left some firms hesitant to expand capacity.

BERNANKE ON FISCAL CLIFF:

A severe tightening of fiscal policy at the beginning of next year that is built into current law - the so-called fiscal cliff - would, if allowed to occur, pose a significant threat to the recovery.

BERNANKE ON CONSUMPTION:

Increases in household spending have been relatively well sustained. Income growth has remained quite modest, but the recent declines in energy prices should provide some offsetting lift to real purchasing power.