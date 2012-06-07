WASHINGTON, June 7 Below are highlights from Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's prepared testimony on Thursday on the U.S. economic
outlook to the congressional Joint Economic Committee.
BERNANKE ON FED READINESS TO ACT:
European policymakers have taken a number of actions to address the crisis,
but more will likely be needed to stabilize euro-area banks, calm market fears
about sovereign finances, achieve a workable fiscal framework for the euro area,
and lay the foundations for long-term economic growth. U.S. banks have greatly
improved their financial strength in recent years, as I noted earlier.
Nevertheless, the situation in Europe poses significant risks to the U.S.
financial system and economy and must be monitored closely. As always, the
Federal Reserve remains prepared to take action as needed to protect the U.S.
financial system and economy in the event that financial stresses escalate.
BERNANKE ON LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS
But it may also be the case that the larger gains seen late last year and
early this year were associated with some catch-up in hiring on the part of
employers who had pared their workforces aggressively during and just after the
recession.2 If so, the deceleration in employment in recent months may indicate
that this catch-up has largely been completed, and, consequently, that
more-rapid gains in economic activity will be required to achieve significant
further improvement in labor market conditions.
BERNANKE ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
some of the factors that have restrained the recovery persist. Notably,
households and businesses still appear quite cautious about the economy. For
example, according to surveys, households continue to rate their income
prospects as relatively poor and do not expect economic conditions to improve
significantly. Similarly, concerns about developments in Europe, U.S. fiscal
policy, and the strength and sustainability of the recovery have left some firms
hesitant to expand capacity.
BERNANKE ON FISCAL CLIFF:
A severe tightening of fiscal policy at the beginning of next year that is
built into current law - the so-called fiscal cliff - would, if allowed to
occur, pose a significant threat to the recovery.
BERNANKE ON CONSUMPTION:
Increases in household spending have been relatively well sustained. Income
growth has remained quite modest, but the recent declines in energy prices
should provide some offsetting lift to real purchasing power.