WASHINGTON, June 20 Below are highlights from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference following the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday. > For a story on Fed's policy statement, see > TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts > FOMC statement from June 19-20 meeting > Instant view on Fed policy statement > Take a look on Fed policy

BERNANKE ON NOT BUYING EUROPEAN DEBT:

"The Federal Reserve is not going to be buying European sovereign debt, except we have a very limited amount of European sovereign debts as part of our foreign exchange reserves and it comes primarily from a small number of countries. So that's not something that we would be engaged in."

BERNANKE ON POSSIBLE POLICY STEPS:

"There are additional steps that can be taken and we have demonstrated through both communications techniques, guidance about future policy, which is something the Japanese have done as well, by the way - and through asset purchases, also something ... Japan has done - that central banks do have some ability to provide financial accommodations to support the recovery even when the short-term interest rates are close to zero. That being said ... these nonstandard policies are less well understood and they do have some costs and risks but I do think at the same time that they can be effective in helping the economy."

BERNANKE ON MONITORING EUROPE, U.S. EXPOSURE:

"We have been monitoring the exposures of banks and other financial institutions to Europe. And of course monitoring the situation they are very closely, so we are hoping for the best. We are hoping that European policymakers will take the additional steps they need to take to stabilize the situation but we are prepared in case things get worse to protect the U.S. economy and the U.S. financial system.

BERNANKE ON EUROPE AS DRAG ON U.S., WHAT HE HOPES EUROPEANS DO:

"Well, we hope it doesn't get worse. I think it's already one of the factors that has been a drag on the US recovery, not the only factor by any means..."

"We are hopeful that Europe will take additional measures and do all that is necessary to stabilize the situation and to provide the basis for an ongoing stable structure in which banks and sovereigns are both stabilized, in which there is a program for growth and in which fiscal arrangements are cleared, are made much clearer, so there's a lot of work to be done. Again, we think that the policy makers in Europe have very strong incentives to get this right and we are very hopeful that they will get it right and we are in close contact with them as they work on these issues. But again it's also important for us to be prepared for any further problems that might emerge from Europe and we have been doing that."

BERNANKE ON MONTHLY LABOR MARKET DATA

"It's not a month-to-month proposition. We've seen a few months of very strong job gains and we saw two months of weaker gains. Obviously month-to-month is going to be statistical noise. There's going to be a lot of factors that can cause job gains to vary, so the question is, is the improvement sustainable? Is it long-lasting? That's the kind of thing that we will be looking at."

BERNANKE ON VOLCKER RULE AND JPMORGAN:

"One aspect of our rule that I think would have been important in the context of the loss is that in the rule, a bank would be required to provide a plan in advance, explaining how the hedge was going to be done, how it is going to work. It would be necessary to have an auditing process to make sure that in fact that was being followed, that there were adequate risk management and ... rules to oversee the process and it would be necessary that compensation for the executives involved in the management of the position would not be such that it would incentivize them to take proprietary positions, so one aspect of the rule that might have been relevant and again we are still looking at that situation as are the OCC and others, would have been the control and governance aspects of it and that might have potentially changed the outcome."

BERNANKE ON HOUSING GETTING SOMEWHAT BETTER:

"Housing usually plays a very important role in economic recovery both through construction itself and related industries but also because higher house prices increase consumer wealth and promote consumer spending. Housing does seem to be doing somewhat better. There are some good signs in housing but nevertheless we are not getting the size of the boost, the amount of help in the recovery that would normally get from a housing recovery."

BERNANKE ON FISCAL CLIFF:

"I think it is still a bit early but as we move forward in the year, we do anticipate that the uncertainty associated with the so-called fiscal cliff will have some economic effects. We heard anecdotes in the meeting today about firms that might be government contractors that were not sure about whether the contract will still be in place come January.

"I have talked about three elements for fiscal policy. The first is to do no harm as far as the recovery is concerned, to try to avoid a fiscal cliff that would significantly damage the recovery. But second to maintain the effort to achieve a sustainable fiscal path over the longer term. Third, to use fiscal policy effectively to have a better tax code, to make good use of government spending programs and to make them efficient and effective and so on. So I think if Congress does all those things, the ultimate benefits will be substantial."

BERNANKE ON ACCESS TO CREDIT:

"Access to credit is a major issue. There's no question about it. Mortgage access is much tighter than it has been for a long time. Even credit card access is more restricted than it has been in the past. What that does is to some extent it meets the impact of the Fed's actions. That being said, I don't think it is at all accurate to say that the Federal Reserve policy is not helping the broad public."

BERNANKE ON IMPACT OF EUROPE ON UNITED STATES:

"I do think that the European situation is slowing U.S. economic growth. First of all, Europe is not in a recession in every country, certainly many countries are in recession and that affects our trade with Europe and the demand for our products. More broadly, the effects of European concerns on financial markets have added to volatility, have brought down stock prices, have increased credit spreads and generally have been a negative for economic growth."

BERNANKE ON COORDINATION WITH EUROPE:

"Well, as you say, the Europeans are the first line. Europe is a wealthy area. They have adequate resources to address these problems. They are very committed to addressing these problems because keeping the euro zone together, keeping the euro zone trading bloc together is very important to the economies of those countries, so we leave to them the leadership. The Federal Reserve is very much involved in talking with and consulting with European leaders. I talk frequently to central bankers in Europe, including Mario Draghi and others. We try to provide whatever help and support we can. We did of course coordinate earlier in the provision of the dollar swaps to other central banks, which have been useful in reducing pressures in dollar funding markets and allowing European banks to continue lending in dollars including two US borrowers. So at this point we are consulting frequently. We are prepared to work together if that can be done constructively. But at this point we are mostly just in consultation mode."

BERNANKE ON NOT BEING OUT OF AMMUNITION:

"I would not accept the proposition, though, that the Fed has no more ammunition. I do think that our tools, while they are nonstandard, still can create more accommodative financial conditions and still provide support for the economy, can still help us return to a more normal economic situation."

BERNANKE ON FED PREPARED TO DO MORE:

"Each individual has their own path of optimal policy, so we will provide more information about that in the minutes. But again we are prepared to do more. We have to get, I think, further information about the state of the economy, about where things are going, about what is happening in Europe. I guess I would add to that, though, that each of these nonstandard programs does have various costs and risks associated with it with respect to market functioning, with respect to financial stability, with respect to the exit process, and so I don't think they should be launched lightly. I think there should be some conviction that they are needed, but if we do come to that conviction, then we will take those additional steps."

BERNANKE ON UNEMPLOYMENT STILL TOO HIGH:

"Unemployment is still too high but it has come down. It was about 10 percent at the peak and now it's closer to 8 percent. It's going down too slowly, but it is going down. Our sense is that people are finding jobs but just not at the rate that we would like to see and as I said and as the statement says, if we don't see continued improvement in the labor market, we will be prepared to take additional steps if appropriate."

BERNANKE ON MONETARY POLICY NOT BEING A PANACEA:

"Monetary policy is not a panacea. Monetary policy by itself is not going to solve our economic problems. We welcome help and support from any other part of the government from other economic policymakers, so collaboration would be great."

BERNANKE ON ADDITIONAL ASSET PURCHASES POSSIBILITY:

"The step we took, the extension of the maturity extension program, I think is a substantive step and it will provide some additional support. Yes, additional asset purchases would be among the things that we would certainly consider if we need to take additional measures to strengthen the economy."

BERNANKE ON QUANTITATIVE EASING:

"We think that these kinds of programs can still provide additional support"

BERNANKE ON BEING PREPARED TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY

"We have taken today a step, which is a substantive step, which will provide additional accommodation for the economy and moreover we have stated that we are prepared to take further steps if necessary to promote sustainable growth and recovery in the labor market, so we are prepared to do what is necessary. We are prepared to provide support for the economy."