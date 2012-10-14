WASHINGTON Oct 14 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Sunday denied the U.S. central bank's highly
stimulative monetary policy hurts emerging economies, saying
stronger growth in the United States bolsters global prospects
as well.
Bernanke has often defended Fed actions against domestic
critics, who argue the policy of keeping interest rates near
zero while ramping up asset purchases hurts savers and risks
future inflation.
But in a speech in Tokyo, Bernanke addressed international
critics of the policy who argue that the unorthodox Fed policies
weaken the U.S. dollar and boost the value of developing country
currencies, hurting their ability to export.
"It is not at all clear that accommodative policies in
advanced economies impose net costs on emerging market
economies," Bernanke told an event sponsored by the Bank of
Japan and the International Monetary Fund, in prepared remarks
made available to reporters in Washington.
The Fed last month announced a new program of open-ended
bond purchases that will be continued until there is substantial
improvement in labor market conditions, barring a sustained and
unexpected spike in inflation. To start off, the central bank
will buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities per month.
"This policy not only helps strengthen the U.S. economic
recovery, but by boosting U.S. spending and growth, it has the
effect of helping support the global economy as well," Bernanke
said.
When the Fed launched its second round of monetary policy
stimulus, known as quantitative easing, in 2010 many finance
ministers around the world accused the United States of pursuing
a beggar-thy-neighbor policy.
Bernanke argued the open-ended nature of the third round of
bond buys or QE3 makes the program more flexible and should make
people feel more certain that economic growth, which registered
a paltry 1.3 percent annual rate in the second quarter, will
pick up steam.
"An easing in financial conditions and greater public
confidence should help promote more rapid economic growth and
faster job gains over coming quarters," said the Fed chief, a
student of the Great Depression by training.
In response to the financial crisis and deep recession of
2007-2009, the Fed cut official interest rates to near zero and
bought some $2.3 trillion in mortgage and U.S. Treasury
securities in an effort to stimulate investment and boost
employment.
U.S. job growth remains lackluster, but the unemployment
rate did fall to 7.8 percent in September, its lowest in nearly
four years.
For Bernanke, what is good for the world's largest economy
is ultimately, on a net basis, good for the world economy as
well.
"Assessments of the international impact of U.S. monetary
policies should give appropriate weight to their beneficial
effects on global growth and stability," he said.