WASHINGTON Oct 9 President Barack Obama
nominated Janet Yellen on Wednesday to take over from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, closing a chapter in a turbulent
period for the U.S. economy that has spurred unprecedented
central bank action.
Following is a look at Bernanke's two four-year terms in
office, which come to a close on Jan. 31:
Oct. 24, 2005 - President George W. Bush nominates Bernanke
to four-year term as Fed chairman. Bernanke is confirmed by the
Senate on Jan. 31, 2006, and sworn in the following day.
Aug. 17, 2007 - Fed cuts discount rate it charges banks for
emergency loans by 0.5 percentage point to ease growing strains
in financial markets.
Nov. 14, 2007 - Fed announces it will increase frequency of
its economic forecasts in an effort to improve transparency.
December 2007 - U.S. economy slips into recession.
Dec. 12, 2007 - Fed launches Term Auction Facility to
encourage borrowing by banks hesitant to borrow at its discount
window. It was the first of several crisis-era programs the Fed
would launch to keep money flowing through the economy.
March 11, 2008 - Fed invokes emergency powers to launch a
$200 billion Term Securities Lending Facility in which it offers
Treasury securities to primary dealers against a broad range of
collateral, including home mortgages, as a way to foster market
liquidity. The Fed would invoke emergency powers multiple times
during the crisis to launch new lending facilities.
March 14, 2008 - Fed provides emergency financing to Bear
Stearns through JPMorgan, the first bailout of a broker since
the Great Depression.
March 16, 2008 - Bear Stearns collapses and JPMorgan agrees
to buy it with $30 billion in backing from the New York Federal
Reserve Bank. Fed launches Primary Dealer Credit Facility for
investment banks.
Sept. 7, 2008 - U.S. government takes over mortgage finance
firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Sept. 14, 2008 - Bank of America buys Merrill Lynch for
about $50 billion.
Sept. 15, 2008 - Lehman Brothers becomes the largest firm in
U.S. history to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the Fed and
Treasury fail to find a buyer and make the controversial
decision not to bail out the giant investment bank.
Sept. 16, 2008 - Fed lends $85 billion to insurer American
International Group to prevent its bankruptcy.
Sept. 19, 2008 - Fed begins Asset-Backed Commercial Paper
Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility to foster liquidity
in the ABCP market and money markets in general.
Sept. 21, 2008 - Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs become
bank holding companies, giving them access to the Fed's discount
window.
Sept. 23, 2008 - Bernanke and Treasury Secretary Henry
Paulson urge Congress to approve a $700 billion financial
bailout fund.
Sept. 29, 2008 - Dow Jones industrial average drops 778
points, its largest one-day decline in history, after the House
of Representatives fails to pass the bailout bill. The Senate
passes the bill on Oct. 1 and the House takes it up again on
Oct. 3 and this time passes it.
Oct. 8, 2008 - Fed, European Central Bank and the central
banks of Canada, Britain, Switzerland and Sweden coordinate a
global interest rate cut.
Oct. 21, 2008 - Fed announces a $600 billion facility to
help money markets purchase certificates of deposits and
commercial paper.
Oct. 27, 2008 - Fed expands support of commercial paper
market with creation of a temporary Commercial Paper Funding
Facility to extend liquidity to non-bank issuers of the paper.
Nov. 23, 2008 - Fed, Treasury and Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp bail out Citigroup by backing $306 billion in loans and
acquiring preferred shares in the bank.
Nov. 25, 2008 - Fed launches first round of quantitative
easing, or QE1, with plans to buy up to $500 billion in
mortgage-backed securities and $100 billion in housing agency
debt.
Dec. 16, 2008 - Fed cuts overnight federal funds rate to
between zero and 0.25 percent.
Jan. 16, 2009 - Fed, Treasury and FDIC bail out Bank of
America by backing some $118 billion in loans and acquiring
stock in the bank.
Feb. 18, 2009 - Fed policymakers add longer-run projections
for GDP, unemployment and inflation to their quarterly
forecasts, a move seen as effectively establishing informal
inflation target.
March 15, 2009 - In interview on CBS's 60 Minutes, Bernanke
says he sees "green shoots" of economic revival. It is the first
television interview by a sitting Fed chairman in 20 years.
March 18, 2009 - Fed announces it will expand QE1 with
additional $750 billion in MBS, $100 billion in housing agency
debt and $300 billion in Treasury securities. It also vows for
first time to hold short-term rates near zero "for an extended
period."
June 2009 - U.S. economic recession ends. The 18-month
downturn was the longest and deepest since the Great Depression.
August 2009 - Obama nominates Bernanke for second term.
October 2009 - U.S. unemployment rate peaks at 10 percent,
its highest since 1983.
Jan. 28, 2010 - Senate confirms Bernanke for second term.
The 70-30 vote is the weakest endorsement of a chairman in the
Fed's 96-year history.
Nov. 3, 2010 - Fed announces second round of quantitative
easing, or QE2, totaling $600 billion in longer-term Treasury
bonds.
April 27, 2011 - Bernanke holds Fed's first post-meeting
news conference.
Aug. 29, 2011 - Fed says plans to keep rates near zero until
mid-2013.
Sept. 21, 2011 - Fed announces "Operation Twist," a plan to
exchange $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds on its
balance sheet for long-term bonds in attempt to lower
longer-term interest rates.
Jan. 25, 2012 - Fed adopts inflation target for first time,
setting 2 percent as the goal. It also says it expect to keep
rates near zero through late 2014 and begins publishing
policymakers' projections of when they think federal funds rate
should rise.
Sept. 13, 2012 - Fed announces third round of quantitative
easing, or QE3. It starts by purchasing $40 billion in
mortgage-backed securities per month and says it will continue
to reinvest principal payments from its holdings.
Dec. 12, 2012 - With Operation Twist expiring at year end,
Fed announces plan to expand QE3 by adding purchases of $45
billion worth of longer-term Treasuries per month. It also says
it expects rates near zero would be appropriate as long as the
jobless rate is above 6.5 percent and inflation does not
threaten to top 2.5 percent.
June 19, 2013 - Bernanke says Fed expects to begin to wind
down QE3 by year end and bring it to full halt by mid-2014.
Sept. 18, 2013 - Bernanke says the economy is not yet strong
enough to allow the Fed to begin reducing its bond buying,
confounding markets which had been betting on a decision to
taper the purchases.
Oct. 9, 2013 - President Barack Obama, nominating Fed Vice
Chair Janet Yellen to replace Bernanke at the Fed's helm, thanks
the chairman for his service: "He has truly been a stabilizing
force, not just for our country but the entire world," he said.