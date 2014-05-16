* Hedge funds at $250,000 meetings with former Fed chairman
* Brokerages invite clients hungry for a trading edge
* Bernanke talks about rates, labor market, inflation
By Jonathan Spicer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 16 In a series of
quarter-million-dollar dinners with wealthy private investors,
Ben Bernanke has been clearer than he ever was as chairman of
the Federal Reserve on his expectations that easy-money policies
and below-normal interest rates are here for a long time to
come, according to some of those in attendance.
Bernanke, who retired from the U.S. central bank in January,
has predicted the Fed will only very slowly move to raise rates,
and probably do so later than many forecast because the labor
market still has a lot more room to recover from the financial
crisis and recession.
The accounts of the discussions come from attendees as well
as those who heard second-hand what was said at the dinners,
where hedge fund managers and others willing to foot the roughly
$250,000 bill for each event asked the former Fed chairman
questions in a free-flowing round-table fashion over recent
weeks.
Bernanke has no constraints on expressing his views in
public or private, providing he does not talk about confidential
Fed matters. He declined to comment on any of his remarks at the
private events.
The demand for Bernanke's time shows that many of Wall
Street's highest-profile brokers and investors see him as
holding rare insight on how the Fed will react in the months and
years ahead - and are prepared to pay big bucks to get private
access to those views.
At least one guest left a New York restaurant with the
impression Bernanke, 60, does not expect the federal funds rate,
the Fed's main benchmark interest rate, to rise back to its
long-term average of around 4 percent in Bernanke's lifetime,
one source who had spoken to the guest said.
Under his direction, the Fed took the fed funds rate, its
key policy lever, to near zero in late 2008 as the financial
crisis raged. The central bank has held it there ever since in a
bid to stimulate a stronger rebound in the world's largest
economy.
Another dinner guest was moved when Bernanke said the Fed
aims to hit its 2 percent inflation target at all times, and
that it is not necessarily a ceiling.
"Shocking when he said this," the guest scribbled in his
notes. "Is that really true?" he scribbled at another point,
according to the notes reviewed by Reuters.
The sources requested anonymity because the dinners were
private and they were not authorized to discuss the material
publicly.
The Washington Speakers Bureau, which organizes the events
and advertises the former chairman's availabilty on its website,
did not return calls.
AFTER THE FED
Since leaving the Fed at the end of January after serving
eight years as chairman, Bernanke has taken a position as a
distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution, a think tank
in Washington.
He kept a low profile for the first month after his
departure, delivering his first public remarks to a banking
conference in Abu Dhabi on March 4 and earning a $250,000
speaker's fee. His annual paycheck from the Fed was $199,700
last year - an amount that he would have already exceeded many
times over from the fees he has earned in the past couple of
months.
By contrast, his predecessor at the Fed, Alan Greenspan,
waited only a week after his departure before addressing a
private dinner hosted by Lehman Brothers, the investment bank
whose collapse in 2008 sent the financial crisis into high gear.
That also brought in a reported $250,000, while a private
telechat with investors in Japan that same day in 2006 was worth
about half of that, each drawing criticism for giving
high-paying investors a leg up on others who didn't have access
to Greenspan.
Bernanke's private dinners began near the end of March,
roughly two months after his retirement.
"It's not atypical for what other former Washington big
shots do," said Jan Baran, a partner and head of the election
law and government ethics group at law firm Wiley Rein LLP.
"He's being paid ... for sharing his wisdom and predictions,
and presumably not to exert his influence on the Fed," he added.
This will go on "until he's proven to not be all that
clairvoyant."
TIES WITH YELLEN
The baseline fee for a private get together is $250,000, and
more if Bernanke needs to travel from his home in Washington,
though the price has dropped some as he has done more events,
the sources said. The size of that decline could not be
immediately learned.
He is known to be close with his successor, Janet Yellen,
adding to perceptions that he should know what the thinking is
at the Fed months after his departure. It is a particularly
sensitive time as Yellen works to reverse the biggest monetary
stimulus experiment ever - and investors who understand how the
Fed is going to proceed have an advantage over those who don't.
Hedge fund attendees have included Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor
Investment Corp and David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital. Others
have included Michael Novogratz of Fortress Investment Group,
and Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital, as previously reported in
other media. All declined to comment to Reuters.
David Tepper, the hedge fund manager who earned $3.5 billion
in 2013 to rank as the industry's best paid investor, said at an
industry conference this week that he attended the first private
dinner and peppered Bernanke with questions. But Tepper said he
didn't make the best use of the information, a lapse he now
regrets. "I screwed up that trade," he said.
At the same conference, Novogratz from Fortress said many
hedge funds that bet on big interest rate and currency movements
missed a hint from Bernanke at the dinner and failed to buy long
duration Treasuries.
Bernanke's last major act as Fed chairman was to announce,
in December, plans for the winding down of the central bank's
huge stimulus, a bond-buying program called "quantitative
easing," which should end by this fall.
That was greeted by a sell-off in the bond market, where
expectations for future interest rate levels are particularly
important, because many investors believed the Fed would move on
to raising interest rates in fairly short order. The yield on
the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ended the year
just above 3 percent, the highest since the summer of 2011.
To the surprise of many, however, bonds have rallied back
hard this year, driving the 10-year yield down by half a
percentage point. The shift comes as more and more investors
come to embrace a view Bernanke has been sharing with his dinner
guests: There is just too much slack remaining in the economy to
support a rise in interest rates.
Still, not every guest believes they came away from a
Bernanke dinner with an exclusive insight.
"People can try all they want to feel that they got him to
say something extra to them, but he never does," said one person
who attended one of the dinners.
"WE" THE FED
Financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase & Co
and institutional brokerage BTIG, have hosted at least
four Bernanke dinners for their clients since March, the sources
said. Venues included Manhattan's Eleven Madison Park and Le
Bernardin, where the four-course prix fixe menu is $135 a plate.
More are expected, the sources said.
JPMorgan and BTIG declined to comment.
The investors have asked Bernanke about everything from how
the Fed will shrink its $4.3 trillion balance sheet to why
exactly it didn't start to cut bond purchases last September,
when expectations were high.
By most accounts, Bernanke has been candid and sometimes
feisty, defending his eight-year record of steering the U.S.
economy through the deepest recession in decades. Often using
the pronoun "we" to describe the Fed, he has been careful not to
contradict Yellen's public comments, in which she too has
stressed that the labor market is far from fully healed.
In its first policy statement under Yellen, in March, the
central bank said the federal funds rate may need to stay below
average even after it reaches its goals for employment and
inflation.
In one dinner-table exchange with investors, Bernanke argued
that fiscal tightening, constrained financial markets and lower
U.S. productivity all point to lower real rates than would be
considered normal for a long time to come.
Based on trading in the massive Eurodollar futures market,
investors have in recent months tempered expectations of rate
rises in the years ahead; as it stands, they don't expect the
fed funds rate to return to 4 percent until 2022. As recently as
last September, futures markets signaled they thought this would
happen by the end of 2018.
At the dinners, Bernanke has also argued the Fed would want
to delay raising rates if the tighter financial conditions
created could threaten to harm the economy. He has also stressed
that financial stability concerns would more formally be
considered in policy-making, according to the sources.
For hedge fund managers who have big bets riding on when
exactly the Fed will raise rates, dining with Bernanke is part
ego and part professional necessity.
The average U.S. hedge fund has returned only 0.9 percent in
the first four months of the year after two consecutive months
of losses in March and April, leaving many top managers on edge.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by
Dan Burns and Martin Howell)