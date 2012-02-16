WASHINGTON Feb 16 The weak economic
recovery has made it harder for banks to make money from loans
but the financial conditions of smaller institutions appears to
be solidifying, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
on Thursday.
"Despite some recent signs of improvement, the recovery has
been frustratingly slow, constraining opportunities for
profitable lending," Bernanke told a banking conference.
Despite high ratios of nonperforming assets, asset quality
appears to be stabilizing and provisions for loan losses at
community banks appear to be decreasing, Bernanke said. Capital
ratios seem to be improving, he added.
The Fed chairman did not extensively discuss the outlook for
the economy or monetary policy in his speech.