* Bernanke says hiring pick up may prove transitory
* Joblessness mostly due to cyclical, not structural,
factors
* Markets see comments bolstering low interest rate view
By Pedro da Costa and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. economy needs to
grow more quickly if it is to produce enough jobs to bring down
the unemployment rate, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said on Monday, tamping down expectations of a quick reversal of
monetary easing.
Bernanke said the recent decline in the jobless rate, which
dropped to 8.3 percent in February from 9.1 percent last summer,
was "somewhat out of sync" with the rather modest pace of
economic growth.
U.S. gross domestic product grew 3 percent in the fourth
quarter, but is expected to have slowed to just below 2 percent
in the first three months of this year. For all of last year, it
grew only 1.7 percent, which would normally be too slow to move
the unemployment rate lower.
Bernanke said the recent drop in the jobless rate could
reflect an effort by businesses to recalibrate their payrolls
after unusually heavy job cuts during the recession. If this is
the case, he said, progress may stall.
"To the extent that this reversal has been complete, further
significant improvements in the unemployment rate will likely
require a more rapid expansion of production and demand from
consumers and businesses, a process that can be supported by
continued accommodative policies," Bernanke told the National
Association for Business Economics.
U.S. stock index futures extended their gains and government
debt prices trimmed their losses after Bernanke's comments. The
dollar turned negative against the euro and trimmed its gains
versus the yen.
The U.S. central bank lowered overnight interest rates to
near zero in December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in debt
securities to drive other borrowing costs lower to spur faster
growth and cut unemployment.
After its last two policy meetings, the Fed said it would
likely keep rates near zero at least through late 2014.
However, upbeat econmic signs, including solid employment
growth, have led investors to anticipate an earlier move. Last
week, interest rate futures showed dealers expected the first
rate hike in July 2013. Bernanke's speech appeared aimed at
pushing back against those expectations.
The Fed chief reiterated his concern about long-term
unemployment, which he said could cause workers' skills to
atrophy, and he argued against the notion that much of the
problem was due to structural factors that monetary policy could
not address.
"The continued weakness in aggregate demand is likely the
predominant factor. Consequently, the Federal Reserve's
accommodative monetary policies, by providing support for demand
and for the recovery, should help, over time, to reduce
long-term unemployment as well," he said.
The central bank chairman has made several public
appearances in recent days, including giving a series of
lectures to college students. This is part of an effort to
burnish the institution's public image, battered in the wake of
the financial crisis.
Bernanke said much of the improvement in the U.S. labor
market since the summer of 2009, when the economy began emerging
from the deepest recession in generations, was due to a decline
in layoffs rather than a robust pick up in the number of
employers taking on new workers.
"To achieve a more rapid recovery in the job market, hiring
rates will need to return to more normal levels," he said.
Bernanke said U.S. wage growth is too soft to present an
inflation risk and points to a labor market was still operating
below its potential.
"Wages are not a major concern for inflation," Bernanke said
in response to questions from business economists. "We still
need to be concerned about commodity prices and other factors
but wages at this point remain quite subdued."