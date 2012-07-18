WASHINGTON, July 18 Below are highlights from the question and
answer session of a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday with
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifying on monetary policy and the U.S.
economy. Bernanke's prepared testimony was virtually identical to his
presentation to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
> For a story on Wednesday's hearing, see
> For a Take a Look at Fed policy stories, see
> TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts
> For a text of Bernanke's prepared testimony, see
> REUTERS TV-Libor overshadows Bernanke's economic views:
BERNANKE ON DOWNSIDES OF A HIGHER INFLATION TARGET:
"I recognize that some people would advocate that we set an inflation target
at, say, 4 percent and maintain that for a number of years. I don't think first
that we could do that without losing control of the inflation process. Secondly,
I'm very skeptical that it would increase confidence among businesses and
households that increase economic activity. I think it would create a lot of
problems in financial markets as well. And so I don't think that's a strategy
that has a lot of support on the Federal Open Market Committee."
BERNANKE ON LIMITS OF QUANTITATIVE EASING:
"The Federal Reserve can only buy Treasuries and agencies, and moreover
quantitative easing typically involves buying longer-term Treasuries and
agencies in terms of bills, for example. So, there are finite amounts of that
available and, moreover, beyond a certain point if the Federal Reserve owned too
much it would greatly hurt market functioning which would have the result of
reducing the efficacy of the policy. So, I wouldn't say that we're at that point
yet, but ultimately there would be some limit to how much you can do."
"I don't have a number for you (on how close we are to that limit) but we
still have some capacity at this point."
BERNANKE ON ALTERNATIVES TO THE CURRENT LIBOR SYSTEM:
"The Federal Reserve Bank of New York made some recommendations for reform
which have not been fully adopted. So one strategy would be to switch to a
market based indicator. The Federal Reserve has not come out in favor of a
specific one, but a number of possibilities include repo rates, the so-called
OIS index and even potentially Treasury bill rates, for example. So there are a
number of possible candidates."
BERNANKE ON FIRING PRIMARY DEALERS:
When asked if NY Fed could fire a primary dealer, Bernanke said : "If there
are questions raised about the integrity and competence about a primary dealer,
yes, that could happen certainly."
BERNANKE ON EURO ZONE INSTABILITY:
"I don't think (the euro zone) is close to having a long-term solution that
will solve the problem. Until they find those long-term solutions we are going
to continue seeing period of financial market volatility."
BERNANKE ON MONETARY POLICY LIMITATIONS:
"Monetary policy cannot do much about long-run growth, all we can try to do
is to try to smooth out periods where the economy is depressed because of lack
of demand. Because of the financial crisis, the economy has been slow to reach
back to its potential and we are trying to provide additional support so that
the recovery can bring the economy back to its potential. But in the medium and
long term monetary policy cannot do anything to make the economy healthier or
growth faster, except to keep inflation low, which are committed to doing."
BERNANKE ON WHY INFLATION WON'T BE A PROBLEM:
When asked if inflation will be a problem when the economy recovers,
Bernanke said:
"No it will not. We know how to reverse what we did, we know how to take the
money out of the system, we know how to raise interest rates. So it will be a
similar pattern to what we have seen in previous episodes where the Fed cut
rates, provided support for the recovery and when the economy reached a point of
take off, where it could support itself on its own, the Fed pulled back, took
away the punch bowl. And we can do that and we will do that when the time
comes."
BERNANKE ON HOUSE BILL ON MONETARY POLICY AUDITS:
"The term 'audit the Fed' is deceptive. The public thinks that auditing
means checking the books, looking at the financial statements, making sure that
you're not doing special deals, and that kind of thing. All of those things are
(already) completely open."
"The one thing that I consider to be absolutely critical though about the
bill is that it would eliminate the exemption for monetary policy and
deliberations."
"The nightmare scenario I have is one in which some future Fed chairman would
decide to raise the federal funds rate by 25 basis point, and somebody in this
room would say, 'I don't like that decision. I want the GAO to go in and get all
the records, get all the transcripts, get all the preparatory materials and give
us an independent opinion on whether or not that was the right decision.' And I
think that would have a chilling effect and would prevent the Fed from operating
on an apolitical, independent basis that is so important and which experience
shows is much more likely to lead to a low inflation, healthy currency kind of
economy."
BERNANKE ON THE BUDGET:
"There ought to be a more gradual approach. I'm not saying we shouldn't
consolidate the budget but don't want it to happen all in one day."
BERNANKE ON RAISING RATES PREMATURELY:
"Concern has been raised, and I fully understand it and sympathize with it,
that low interest rates penalize people who live off the interest earnings of
their investments and their savings. My response is that if we are going to have
good returns on investment and capital overall, we need a healthy economy. If we
raise interest rates prematurely and cause the economy to go into recession,
that's not going to be the environment where people can make a good return on
their retirement funds or other investments."
BERNANKE ON THE GOLD STANDARD:
"A gold standard doesn't imply stability in the prices of the goods and
services that people buy every day, it implies a stability in the price of gold
itself."
BERNANKE ON WHETHER A RECESSION LOOMS AHEAD:
"At this point we don't see a double dip recession. We see continued
moderate growth. But we are very committed to ensuring, or at least doing all we
can to ensure, that we continue to make progress on the employment side. And we
have stated that we are prepared to take action as needed to try to make sure
that we see continued progress on employment."
BERNANKE ON 'FISCAL CLIFF' IMPACT ON THE RECOVERY:
"The collective impact of the tax increases and spending cuts together come
something close to 5 percent of GDP, which if all hit at the same time would be
very negative for growth. It is important to combine a more gradual approach
with a longer term plan to address the sustainability (issue)."
BERNANKE ON ADDRESSING FISCAL ISSUES:
"I would suggest that in looking at these issues you might want to go beyond
the 10-year window, which is usually the basis for fiscal decisions, and at
least consider implications of actions for an even longer horizon. It is very
important for fiscal stability, for financial stability, for Congress to provide
a credible plan for stabilizing our long-term fiscal situation as soon as
possible."
BERNANKE ON THE DUAL MANDATE:
"Inflation is low, in fact it's below our 2 percent target. So I think the
dual mandate has served us well. We do have the ability to address both sides.
That said, we will do whatever Congress tells us to do. Low inflation does
contribute to healthy employment in the long-term, so they are complementary in
that respect."
BERNANKE ON BENEFITS OF REGULATORY REFORMS:
"I wouldn't want to rule out regulatory and tax factors in part of the
uncertainty... It's possible that some of these regulations have some impact on
the cost of credit but there have been a lot of analysis that suggests that the
benefits in terms of reducing the risk of a financial crisis are extremely large
and that whatever costs are involved are worthwhile."
BERNANKE ON A BILL TO AUDIT THE FED:
"There is...one important exception to what the GAO is allowed to audit
under current law, and that's specifically monetary policy deliberations and
decisions. So what the Audit the Fed bill would do would be to eliminate the
exemption for monetary policy deliberations and decisions from the GAO audit. So
in effect what it would do is allow Congress for example to ask the GAO to audit
a decision taken by the Fed about interest rates for example. Now that is very
concerning because there's a lot of evidence that an independent central bank
that makes decisions based strictly on economic considerations and not based on
political pressure will deliver lower inflation and better economic results in
the longer term."