By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, March 25 Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke on Monday defended the central bank's aggressive
easing of monetary policy, saying while it was aimed at
bolstering the U.S. economic recovery, it was helping other
countries as well.
The Fed's asset-purchase programs, aimed at keeping
long-term borrowing costs down and spurring investment, have
been criticized overseas for their adverse impact on emerging
market currencies.
But the Fed chief, fresh from a grilling from Congress on
the potential domestic risks of his quantitative easing
measures, countered the rhetoric about "currency wars," though
he did not use the term specifically.
In prepared remarks to a group of academics in London,
Bernanke said the integrated nature of the global economy meant
the whole world benefits from a sturdier U.S. outlook.
"Because stronger growth in each economy confers beneficial
spillovers to trading partners, these policies are not
'beggar-thy-neighbor' but rather are positive-sum,
'enrich-thy-neighbor' actions," he aid.
In response to a deep financial crisis and recession, and
subsequent weak recovery, the Fed not only lowered overnight
interest rates to effectively zero but bought more than $2.5
trillion in mortgage and Treasury securities.
Domestic critics say the central bank's vastly expanded
balance sheet, now topping $3.1 trillion, risks future
inflation. But Bernanke has noted that inflation is forecast to
remain at or below the central bank's 2 percent target for the
foreseeable future.
Economic growth, meanwhile, remains more of a question mark,
particularly with the combination of sharp spending cuts at home
and turbulence in European financial markets casting a pall over
some better recent U.S. economic data.
Analysts expect U.S. gross domestic product will expand
around 2 percent this year, while Fed officials see 2013 growth
between 2.3 percent and 2.7 percent.
"The distinction between monetary policies aimed at domestic
objectives and trade-diverting exchange rate devaluations and
other protectionist measures is critical," Bernanke said.