WASHINGTON, May 22Below are highlights of Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's prepared testimony on the U.S. economy to the
congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.
At its most recent meeting, the Committee made clear that it is prepared to
increase or reduce the pace of its asset purchases to ensure that the stance of
monetary policy remains appropriate as the outlook for the labor market or
inflation changes.
In the current economic environment, monetary policy is providing
significant benefits. Low real interest rates have helped support spending on
durable goods, such as automobiles, and also contributed significantly to the
recovery in housing sales, construction, and prices.
Importantly, accommodative monetary policy has also helped to offset
incipient deflationary pressures and kept inflation from falling even further
below the Committee's 2 percent longer-run objective.
Recognizing the drawbacks of persistently low rates, the FOMC actively seeks
economic conditions consistent with sustainably higher interest rates.
Unfortunately, withdrawing policy accommodation at this juncture would be highly
unlikely to produce such conditions. A premature tightening of monetary policy
could lead interest rates to rise temporarily but would also carry a substantial
risk of slowing or ending the economic recovery and causing inflation to fall
further.