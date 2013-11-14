WASHINGTON Nov 13 The more steps the Federal
Reserve takes to openly explain its policy decisions to the
public the more legitimate and effective the U.S. central bank
will be, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday.
Bernanke, who is set to step down from the Fed at the end of
January, did not comment specifically on monetary policy or the
state of the U.S. economy.
At a Teacher Town Hall Meeting on the 100-year history of
the Fed, Bernanke said that until the 1990s policymakers were
reluctant to publicly explain their decisions in part because
they thought doing so would diminish the effectiveness of
policies.
But "a more open Fed ... is both a more effective and more
democratically legitimate institution," Bernanke said in remarks
prepared for delivery at the event.
"The complex challenges we face as a nation are best
addressed in an environment of informed public discourse, which
is only possible when policy decisions are made in as
transparent a way as possible."
The Fed, which was created in 1913, only started publishing
policy statements in the 1990s. Bernanke, who took the helm in
2006, when George W. Bush was president, also began holding
press conferences after some policy meetings to better
communicate the Fed's decisions.
Steps toward transparency include the Fed's setting of a
formal 2 percent inflation target early last year, and the
growing number of public speeches given by other Fed
policymakers - though the sometimes conflicting views they
express on complex topics have drawn criticism for confusing
investors.
"Increasing the Fed's transparency, openness and
accountability has been one of my top priorities as chairman,"
Bernanke said.
Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chair and President Barack
Obama's nominee to succeed Bernanke, is expected to discuss the
way the Fed communicates its policy intentions at a Senate
Banking Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday.