By Jonathan Spicer
| PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3
less committed to highly accommodative policy now that is has
trimmed its bond-buying stimulus, Ben Bernanke said on Friday in
what could be his last speech as Fed chairman.
Bernanke, who steps down as head of the U.S. central bank at
month's end, gave an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy in
coming quarters. But he tempered the good news in housing,
finance and fiscal policies by repeating that the overall
recovery "clearly remains incomplete" in the United States.
In what came as a surprise to some, the Fed decided last
month to cut its asset-purchase program, known as quantitative
easing or QE, by $10 billion to $75 billion per month. It cited
a stronger job market and economic growth in its landmark
decision, which amounted to the beginning of the end of the
largest monetary policy experiment ever.
But that decision "did not indicate any diminution of (the
Fed's) commitment to maintain a highly accommodative monetary
policy for as long as needed," Bernanke said at a American
Economic Association forum in a snow-swept Philadelphia.
"Rather, it reflected the progress we have made toward our
goal of substantial improvement in the labor market outlook that
we set out when we began the current purchase program in
September 2012," he said according to prepared remarks.
To recover from the deep 2007-2009 recession, the Fed has
held interest rates near zero since late 2008. It also has
quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to around $4 trillion
through three rounds of massive bond purchases aimed at holding
down longer-term borrowing costs.
The Fed's extraordinary money-printing has helped drive
stocks to record highs and sparked sharp gyrations in foreign
currencies, including a drop in emerging markets last year as
investors anticipated an end to the easing.
Looking into the years ahead, Bernanke said the central bank
has the tools - including adjusting the rate on excess bank
reserves and so-called reverse repurchase agreements, or repos -
to return to a normal policy stance without resorting to asset
sales.
"It is possible, however, that some specific aspects of the
Federal Reserve's operating framework will change," he said.
On the economy, Bernanke noted unemployment remains elevated
at 7 percent, and said the number of long-term unemployed
Americans "remains unusually high."
But "the combination of financial healing, greater balance
in the housing market, less fiscal restraint, and, of course,
continued monetary policy accommodation bodes well for U.S.
economic growth in coming quarters," he said.
"Of course, if the experience of the past few years teaches
us anything, it is that we should be cautious in our forecasts."
Last month, Bernanke, who is set to be succeeded by Fed Vice
Chair Janet Yellen, said the purchases would likely be cut at a
"measured" pace through much of this year if job gains continued
as expected, with the program fully shuttered by late-2014.