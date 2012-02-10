WASHINGTON Feb 10 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday issued a call to action to
restore U.S. housing markets, saying depressed house prices and
sales are a serious drag on the economic recovery.
"The state of housing has been an impediment to a faster
recovery," he said in remarks prepared for delivery to a home
builders' conference in Orlando.
"Because the troubled housing market continues to depress
construction activity and employment, we need to continue to
develop and implement policies that will help the housing sector
get back on its feet," Bernanke added.