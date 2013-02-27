BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday repeated testimony to Congress, defending the U.S. central bank's monetary easing and warning Congress not let looming spending cuts take place.
"Given the still-moderate underlying pace of economic growth, this additional near-term burden on the recovery is significant," Bernanke said.
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed regional economic activity grew at a modest or moderate pace across the country, supporting the view the Fed would raise rates in two weeks.