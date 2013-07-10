CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a speech on the 100-year history of
the U.S. central bank that made no direct reference to current
monetary policy, said on Wednesday that policymakers have
learned the hard way to treat financial stability as a top goal.
"The recent crisis has underscored the need both to
strengthen our monetary policy and financial stability
frameworks and to better integrate the two," he said in remarks
prepared for delivery to a conference sponsored by the National
Bureau of Economic Research.
Bernanke began with a spoiler alert that he would leave any
observations about current policy to an audience
question-and-answer session at the end of his speech, as well as
to two days of congressional testimony that he will deliver next
week.
Bernanke is to address the House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee on July 17 and the Senate Banking
Committee on July 18.
In a sweeping description of how the Fed has evolved since
its creation by Congress in 1913, Bernanke noted that the
prolonged period of low inflation and steady growth between 1984
and 2007, dubbed the Great Moderation, may have contributed to
excess risk-taking that led to the subsequent crisis.
"The idea that this long period of calm lulled investors,
financial firms and financial regulators into paying
insufficient attention to building risks must have some truth in
it," he said. But that does not mean policymakers should not
strive for economic stability.
"Rather, the right conclusion is that even in - or perhaps,
especially in - stable and prosperous times, monetary
policymakers and financial regulators should regard safeguarding
financial stability to be of equal importance as - indeed, a
necessary prerequisite for - maintaining macroeconomic
stability," he said.
