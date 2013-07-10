By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10 Eyeing the end of his
tenure as chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke on
Wednesday described some of the things that he hopes to be
remembered for when the time comes for him to step down, led by
his championship of greater transparency in monetary policy.
Bernanke, who joined the Fed in 2002 and was originally
named as its chief in 2006 by President George W. Bush, guided
the U.S. central bank during the worst financial crisis in about
80 years in 2007-2008.
Asked what he hoped his legacy would look like, Bernanke
modestly noted that the Fed had changed dramatically over the
last decade and emphasized his efforts to make it easier for the
public to understand.
"I came as a governor some 11 years ago with an interest in
communication and transparency," Bernanke told a conference
sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic Research. "And the
Fed has made significant strides in that area," he said, ticking
off the introduction of quarterly press conferences and the
adoption of a 2.0 percent inflation target as among those
changes. Both represent major advances in how the central bank
communicates.
Ultimately it will be for others to determine his legacy,
said Bernanke, who is expected to depart the Fed when his
current term as chairman expires in January.
He has so far declined to discuss his future plans in public
but President Barack Obama last month reinforced speculation
that Bernanke was ready to return to private life by noting he
had "already stayed a lot longer than he wanted."
Bernanke also pointed to the aggressive actions taken by the
central bank to stimulate economic growth, and monitor risks to
the banking system to prevent the recurrence of a crisis similar
to that of 2008, as accomplishments on his watch.
"In monetary policy, we confronted the zero lower bound ...
people will have to judge if we confronted it successfully," he
said, in an understated reference to the unprecedented measures
he oversaw to protect the U.S. economy.
These aggressive steps include holding short term interest
rates near zero since late 2008 and more than tripling the size
of the Fed's balance sheet to around $3.3 trillion through
massive bond buying. They also include deliberate efforts to
guide the public about what to expect in the future that were a
major innovation at the U.S. central bank.
One piece of his legacy is already in place. Bernanke is the
only Fed chairman to have had an interchange on an interstate
highway named in his honor, on I95 near his boyhood home of
Dillon, South Carolina.
At the end of the event the crowd, which included other top
Fed officials and former Fed chairman Paul Volcker, gave him a
standing ovation.