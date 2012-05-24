US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow flat after Comey testimony; futures dip after UK vote
* Ex-FBI director has no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
WASHINGTON May 24 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify on the economic outlook to the congressional Joint Economic Committee on June 7, the panel said on Thursday.
The committee said the hearing would be held at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
* Ex-FBI director has no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.