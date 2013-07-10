WASHINGTON, July 10 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank might have
to "push back" if financial conditions tightened so much as to
threaten the economy's progress.
"If financial conditions were to tighten to the extent that
they jeopardized the achievement of our inflation and employment
objectives, then we would have to push back against that,"
Bernanke said in answer to a question.
"I think there are some risks now that we have to pay
attention to, but I think it's also the case that there are some
positive factors that, with some luck, will generate somewhat
faster growth and continued improvement in labor market
conditions."