NEW YORK, April 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
not raise short-term interest rates more than twice, if at all,
in 2016, on expectations of slowing hiring in the second half of
the year, a top bond manager at BlackRock, the world's top asset
manager said on Friday.
Despite solid jobs and wage growth in the March payrolls
report released earlier Friday, the current trend of slowing
profit growth would result to fewer job gains in the coming
months, according to Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of
global fixed income at BlackRock.
"The rolling over of the growth rate of corporate profits in
recent quarters should feed through to a worsening jobs picture
by the back half of 2016," Rieder said in a statement.
He added Fed Chair Janet Yellen's remarks on Tuesday
suggested the central bank will raise policy rates gradually
despite further improvement in the labor market.
On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers
hired 215,000 workers, while average hourly earnings grew 0.3
percent last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a
205,000 increase in hiring and a 0.2 percent gain in hourly
wages.
"Hence, with today's report, we continue to believe that
this is a Fed that will move at most two times this year, with
the potential for no movement at all in policy rates," Rieder
said.
