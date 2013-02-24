* Economic recovery would spell end to bond buying
* Jittery markets make for a communications challenge
* Response to minutes a microcosm of what may be ahead
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
Feb 24 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is
preparing for a most sensitive task: telling jittery investors
who have grown accustomed to the U.S. central bank's ultra-easy
monetary policies that things will eventually have to change.
Bernanke appears committed to the Fed's bond-buying stimulus
right now. But the unprecedented communications challenge of
laying groundwork for a shift in policy, while still assuring
investors that rates will continue to stay low, could come in
just a few months if the U.S. recovery continues apace.
In speeches around the country, other Fed officials have
already begun discussing the eventual reversal of some of the
most supportive policies the United States has ever seen.
And investors are increasingly parsing minutes of the
central bank's policy meetings for hints on just how long the
$85 billion in monthly asset purchases will last.
Ideally, Bernanke - who is set to testify to Congress on
Tuesday and Wednesday, and speak in San Francisco on Friday -
would need to say little in the months ahead. The improving
economy should do the lion's share of the work in preparing
markets, paving the way for a predictable and smooth turn in
policy.
But Fed officials worry that even a small tapering of their
bond-buying program could ricochet through financial markets,
sharply raising longer-term borrowing costs and choking off the
economic growth they have worked so hard to foster.
"We are in a world where, when the Fed starts moving toward
a less-stimulative policy stance, at some point the markets are
going to say 'Oh my goodness,'" said Nathan Sheets, global head
of international economics at Citigroup and a former economist
for the Fed's policy-setting committee.
Last week, the central bank got a taste of just how abruptly
investors can react to a whiff of policy change.
Minutes from the Fed's January meeting showed that a number
of policymakers thought the asset purchases "might well" have to
slow or stop before the jobs market improved as much as desired.
Even though "several others" warned of curtailing the
program too soon, that sentence, hedged as it was, sent the
dollar to a four-week high against the euro and fueled the
sharpest stocks selloff in three months.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told Reuters the
following day that the reaction was a worrisome sign of "a
market that's hooked on the drug" of easy Fed money.
BEGINNING OF THE END?
In the past few weeks, several Fed officials have begun to
set the stage for weaning the addict off the drug, expressing a
preference for tapering rather than sharply ending the
bond-buying program as the jobs outlook improves.
"I think that talk of tapering is almost the beginning of
tapering, the market has become so well accustomed to the Fed
being there and changing the supply and demand dynamics," said
Tom Simons, an economist at Jefferies.
"Fed officials are always pushing the notion that
communications are the best policy tool," he added. "So if they
can communicate that the market should be prepared for a
tapering and then there is a tapering and then it ends, that's
the most gradual way the program could end."
The Fed's stated plan is to end its bond buying once a
"substantial improvement" in the labor market outlook is
achieved, but to keep interest rates near zero until
unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent, from 7.9 percent
last month, as long as inflation remains contained.
Further down the road, it would work on gradually unloading
the assets on its balance sheet that are now valued at some $3
trillion. That job would very likely fall to Bernanke's
successor because the chairman is not expected to stay on after
his term expires in January 2014.
Bernanke is not expected to change his dovish tone this
week, despite mounting concerns over the size of the balance
sheet. But his role over the next year, or longer if he stays in
office, will be critical as he begins to navigate a long and
delicate process of policy tightening, assuming the recovery
takes hold as Fed officials hope.
There are a lot of unknowns, especially compared with the
beginning of the last major cycle in which the Fed tightened
monetary policy in 2004, when the only policy lever was
overnight interest rates.
This time the Fed has the size and makeup of its balance
sheet, stuffed not only with Treasuries but also mortgage-backed
securities, and all sorts of new communications tools, like the
economic thresholds it has set to signal when the time is
approaching to raise interest rates.
"Managing the public's expectations of monetary policy is a
difficult task, especially when the policy is far from what the
central bank has implemented in the past," Philadelphia Fed
President Charles Plosser said in a recent speech.
"This opens the door for the public to misunderstand the
message the central bank is sending," he said. Plosser and
Fisher are both critics of the Fed's bond-buying plans.
'MARKETS TEND TO OVERREACT'
There could be trouble if investors misinterpret when the
asset purchase program will end. An abrupt selloff in bonds for
example could send longer-term rates soaring, derailing the
gradual reversal for which the Fed hopes.
Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds have drifted
higher this year, due in part to signals that a policy change
could come as early as mid-year, and to signs the economy is
strengthening.
"Absent some dramatic change in the economic landscape, when
the time comes to normalize it's likely to be accompanied by a
very gradual adjustment in the Fed balance sheet," said Jeffrey
Fuhrer, senior policy adviser at the dovish-leaning Boston
Federal Reserve Bank.
"If those things are right then you'd probably expect some
relatively modest effect on long-term interest rates," he said.
"But as a general rule markets tend to overreact a little bit."
A series of economic false starts in each of the last few
years has sowed worries about tightening too quickly. Most Wall
Street economists expect the Fed to slow its asset purchases
only after the jobs market has established a stronger footing,
in the first quarter of next year.
But the policy turn could come even quicker if the growing
cadre of Fed officials worried about the eventual downside of
the program win more converts.
And while Bernanke has said the Fed will weigh the costs and
benefits of the current quantitative easing, known as QE3
because it is the third such program since the recession, he
reportedly brushed off the risks of asset bubbles in a private
meeting earlier this month with bond dealers and investors.
In his last public speech, in January, he said it was still
"kind of early" in QE3 to expect to see a decline in
unemployment, suggesting Bernanke sees the program continuing
for some time yet.
"The bottom line is the economy is on heroin today and we
will at one time move to a diluted form of heroin," said Robert
Lutts, chief investment officer at Cabot Money Management in
Salem, Massachusetts. "If they tell me they are taking the
heroin away, we are going to have a hiccup."
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)